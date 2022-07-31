Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JGH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,893. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

