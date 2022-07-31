Numeraire (NMR) Price Reaches $22.35 on Major Exchanges

Numeraire (NMR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.35 or 0.00094047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $131.61 million and $286.74 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,765.65 or 0.99999330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00131193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033118 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,949,415 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

