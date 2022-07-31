Novacoin Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $43,857.58 and approximately $27.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,762.80 or 0.99978741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00045823 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029030 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

