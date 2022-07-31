NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.30. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.86.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NWE opened at $55.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 178.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.