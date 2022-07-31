Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $248.46. The company has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.58.
Visa Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
