Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.50-$25.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.2-$36.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.55 billion.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 5.4 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $478.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $464.53 and a 200 day moving average of $442.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $476.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $93,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 79.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $215,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

