NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 60 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in KLA by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after buying an additional 294,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in KLA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 805,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,856,000 after buying an additional 243,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.55.

KLA Stock Up 3.7 %

KLAC stock opened at $383.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

