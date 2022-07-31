NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $261,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 135,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,438,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,805 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $81.98 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

