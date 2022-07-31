NorthRock Partners LLC Has $339,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Tower by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after purchasing an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $270.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.71. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.