NorthRock Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,862 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Schlumberger Trading Up 3.7 %
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.15.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
