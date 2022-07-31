Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Update

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTIC traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

