Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Earns “Maintains” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a maintains rating and set a $196.00 price objective (down from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE NSC opened at $251.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average of $254.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

