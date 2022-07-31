Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Position Reduced by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nordstrom by 1,420.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 86,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordstrom Stock Up 3.5 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Nordstrom stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Articles

