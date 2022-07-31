Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NRILY stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,291. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.54. Nomura Research Institute has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

