NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,841,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

NIKE Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

