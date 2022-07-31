Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Nielsen has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $27.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nielsen by 1,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nielsen by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

