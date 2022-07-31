NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextDecade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NextDecade Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $7.07 on Thursday. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $907.36 million, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

About NextDecade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

