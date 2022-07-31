NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.50.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextDecade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
NextDecade Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $7.07 on Thursday. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $907.36 million, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
