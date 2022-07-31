New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,710 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $49,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.19. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 325.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

