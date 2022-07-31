New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,517 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,517 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $57,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 782,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 37,277 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 58,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.16. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

