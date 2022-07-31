New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,375 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $46,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.80.

ResMed Stock Down 1.0 %

ResMed stock opened at $240.52 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,264,845. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.