New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Ross Stores worth $59,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 421.8% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $81.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.19. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

