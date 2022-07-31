New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of IQVIA worth $50,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $240.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.63.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

