New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $48,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,200,000 after acquiring an additional 144,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,734,000 after acquiring an additional 266,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Insider Activity

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $190.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.91. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

