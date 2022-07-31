New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $55,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE:A opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.