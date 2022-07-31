New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 40,749 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Aflac worth $60,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Aflac Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

