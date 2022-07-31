Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the June 30th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NRO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 111,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,797. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

