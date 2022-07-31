Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NTOIY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €47.00 ($47.96) to €50.00 ($51.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €49.00 ($50.00) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €55.00 ($56.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($40.82) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,435. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

