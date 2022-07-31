Needham & Company LLC Cuts 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $8.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.71.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $580.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

