Needham & Company LLC Boosts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $102.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.80.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $85.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $55,302.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,109.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $55,302.79. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,069 shares of company stock valued at $606,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Impinj by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

