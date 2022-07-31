Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Navient Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 1,174,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,801. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.64. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Institutional Trading of Navient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $4,611,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Navient by 86.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 151,209 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 38.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 419,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Navient by 714.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 99,887 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.