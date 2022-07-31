National Bankshares Cuts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$35.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FN. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.14.

First National Financial stock opened at C$37.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.03. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.12 and a 1 year high of C$48.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.94%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,036.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,215,081.70.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

