National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,083 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $41,467,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $241.12 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.