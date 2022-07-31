National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$166.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day moving average of $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

