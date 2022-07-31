Nash (NEX) Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Nash (NEX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Nash has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Nash has a market cap of $8.90 million and $129.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00613402 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034837 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial.

Nash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

