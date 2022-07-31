Nano (XNO) Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00004502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $142.19 million and $3.45 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005140 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

