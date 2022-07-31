Nadler Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.31.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.60.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,199. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

