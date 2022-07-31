Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,120 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,217 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

Oracle stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

