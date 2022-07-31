Nadler Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

