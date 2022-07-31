Nadler Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a market cap of $278.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

