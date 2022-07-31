Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $304,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $198.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.06 and its 200 day moving average is $205.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

