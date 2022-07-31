Nadler Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SO opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.61.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

