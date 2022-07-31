Nadler Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $250.93 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.02.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.