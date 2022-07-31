Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases 925 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. American International Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

