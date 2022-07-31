Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average of $147.36. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

