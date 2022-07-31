Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $610,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $191.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Diageo

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($49.40) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.72) to GBX 5,430 ($65.42) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($38.92) to GBX 3,300 ($39.76) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,146.67.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.