Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,083,369,000 after buying an additional 67,178 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after buying an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $625,050,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (down from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $251.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average is $254.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

