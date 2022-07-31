Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,080 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

