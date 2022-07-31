Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 275 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $236.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

