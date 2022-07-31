Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $165.94 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

