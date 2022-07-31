Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in July

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MURGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($271.43) to €270.00 ($275.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

